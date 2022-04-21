Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $345.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.17 million.

UP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

NYSE UP traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.27. 2,908,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

