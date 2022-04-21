Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.90 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of WHITF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 56,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.60.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

