Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Hold

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.90 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of WHITF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 56,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.60.
Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitehaven Coal (WHITF)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.