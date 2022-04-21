Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Truist Financial

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

NYSE WLL traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.45. 3,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.89.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 22.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after acquiring an additional 625,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 218,951 shares during the period.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.