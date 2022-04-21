WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $740,000. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after buying an additional 285,067 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.02. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

