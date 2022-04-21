William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $8.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $8.28. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,975.69.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,612.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,531.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,627.79. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 145.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

