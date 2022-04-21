William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.58.

BLMN stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $45,490,000.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.