William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Monday, April 18th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.21.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.43 on Thursday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

