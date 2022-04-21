Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $239.88 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.88, for a total value of $331,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,012. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

