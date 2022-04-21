Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $104.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $50,378,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

