Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.16. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 63.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 27,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

