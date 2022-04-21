Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $121.00 at Piper Sandler

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $97.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,220. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

