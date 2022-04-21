Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WTT opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

