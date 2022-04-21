Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,781.25 ($49.20).

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 5,450 ($70.91) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.76), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,275,826.18).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,237 ($42.12) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,102.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,005.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.27).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

