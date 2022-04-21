Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Set at GBX 6,100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,100 ($79.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.19% from the stock’s previous close.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($68.96) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,744.23 ($48.71).

Shares of LON WIZZ traded up GBX 68 ($0.88) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,017 ($39.25). The company had a trading volume of 526,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,246. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,005.11. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($52.76), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,275,826.18).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

