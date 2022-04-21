WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

NYSE WNS opened at $84.00 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 239,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in WNS by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

