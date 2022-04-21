WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. WNS updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.730 EPS.

WNS stock traded down $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $80.14. 9,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,356. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

