World Fuel Services (INT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect World Fuel Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

INT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 214,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

