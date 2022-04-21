World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $64.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WWE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,472,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after acquiring an additional 555,079 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 484,413 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,928,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,144,000 after acquiring an additional 445,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

