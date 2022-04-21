Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Sidney A. Ribeau Sells 8,000 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.32. 664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.00. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 114.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after acquiring an additional 658,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $17,156,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Worthington Industries by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 105,142 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth about $5,501,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 131,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 94,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Worthington Industries (Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.