WPP (LON:WPP) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.65) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.87) price objective on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut WPP to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.19) to GBX 1,250 ($16.26) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.17) price objective on WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.42) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,259.80 ($16.39).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,000 ($13.01) on Thursday. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 868.80 ($11.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The company has a market capitalization of £11.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,044.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,077.17.

In other news, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.60), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,440,498.37). Also, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($12.01), for a total value of £441,766.26 ($574,767.45).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

