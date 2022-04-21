WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) EVP Sells $82,925.19 in Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.01. 22,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,325. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

