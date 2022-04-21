Xcel Energy (XEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Xcel Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $3.10-3.20 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.68. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,711,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,843,000 after acquiring an additional 93,436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 922,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

