Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XHR. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,671 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

