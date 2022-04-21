Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Xerox updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:XRX opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Xerox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Xerox by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Xerox by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

