Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company’s product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Get Xinyi Glass alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xinyi Glass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC cut Xinyi Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Xinyi Glass stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. Xinyi Glass has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.37.

About Xinyi Glass (Get Rating)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xinyi Glass (XYIGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.