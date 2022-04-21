XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 191 ($2.49) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.34% from the stock’s current price.

XPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 188 ($2.45).

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 140.09 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.01. The company has a market cap of £287.40 million and a P/E ratio of 35.92. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.88 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

