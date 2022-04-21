XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 191 ($2.49) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 188 ($2.45).

Shares of XPS stock opened at GBX 140.09 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.01. XPS Pensions Group has a 52 week low of GBX 117.88 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. The company has a market cap of £287.40 million and a PE ratio of 35.92.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

