XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 188 ($2.45).

LON:XPS opened at GBX 140.09 ($1.82) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.01. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.88 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £287.40 million and a PE ratio of 36.34.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

