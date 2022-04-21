Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YRI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.43.

Shares of TSE:YRI opened at C$7.86 on Thursday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 37,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$214,009.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 619,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,492,541.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 232,331 shares of company stock worth $1,475,880.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

