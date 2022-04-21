Yamana Gold Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on YRI. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.43.

YRI opened at C$7.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$8.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$866,578.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,331 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total value of C$39,505.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,702 shares in the company, valued at C$871,740.48. Insiders have sold a total of 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880 in the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.