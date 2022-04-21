Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) PT Raised to C$10.75 at Eight Capital

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price upped by analysts at Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on YRI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$590.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.29.

Yamana Gold stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.52. 2,697,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market cap of C$7.23 billion and a PE ratio of 39.58. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$62,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 628,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,592,903.60. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 13,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$74,707.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$730,143.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

