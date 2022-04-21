YETI (NYSE:YETI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

YETI stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.55.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 1,217.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

