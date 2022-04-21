Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ YTEN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,270. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Yield10 Bioscience ( NASDAQ:YTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

