Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.49. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avnet.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Avnet stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.21. 12,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,956. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

