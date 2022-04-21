Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) to announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Comerica posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,451,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,201,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,721,000 after acquiring an additional 397,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

