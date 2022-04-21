Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Ecovyst posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. CCMP Capital GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,830,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst in the 4th quarter valued at $41,807,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,839,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,709,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.83.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.