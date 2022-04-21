Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.30). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HashiCorp.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:HCP traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.70. 5,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,720. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $102.95.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

