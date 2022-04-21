Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) to announce $330.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lands’ End’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $330.30 million. Lands’ End posted sales of $321.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lands’ End.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $555.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

LE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,077,000 after acquiring an additional 297,723 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $2,845,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth about $2,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 191,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LE opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lands’ End has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

