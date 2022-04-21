Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.09. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LHC Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

