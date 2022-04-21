Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.09. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

LHCG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 256,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in LHC Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in LHC Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.