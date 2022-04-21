Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.93. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,580,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 441,909 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,041,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,828 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

