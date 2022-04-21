Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $839.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) to report $839.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $827.57 million and the highest is $850.35 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $759.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157,744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth $96,743,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,991,000. Venor Capital Management LP bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $15,601,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,794,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.