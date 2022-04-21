Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.84. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,760. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $102.51 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

