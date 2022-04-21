Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.84. Teradyne reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Teradyne (Get Rating)
Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.