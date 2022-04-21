Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.15. Voya Financial posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $7.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.09.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,473,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,153,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,134,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $804,624,000 after acquiring an additional 505,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

