Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) to announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. WEC Energy Group posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $105.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $105.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

