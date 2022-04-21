Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.40. Community Health Systems posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. 849,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,601. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.