Zacks: Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.73 Million

Brokerages expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) to post $212.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.46 million. ContextLogic posted sales of $772.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $62,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $167,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,905,556 shares of company stock worth $3,577,940 over the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 68,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ContextLogic by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $1.89 on Thursday. ContextLogic has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.19.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

