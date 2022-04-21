Zacks: Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.37. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. 55,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,770. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.40. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 223,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 209,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 41.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 97,350 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.