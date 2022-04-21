Zacks: Analysts Expect Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.46. Ero Copper reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ero Copper.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ero Copper (Get Rating)
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ero Copper (ERO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.