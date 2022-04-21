Zacks: Analysts Expect Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.46. Ero Copper reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ero Copper.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ero Copper stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 5,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,757. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

