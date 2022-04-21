Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. Liberty Broadband reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 74.09% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $135.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $132.58 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

