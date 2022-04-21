Zacks: Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Earnings of $7.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $7.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.46. Nucor posted earnings per share of $3.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $20.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.10 to $21.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $8.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. Nucor has a 52-week low of $75.60 and a 52-week high of $173.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $79,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.